Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Drops By 23.6%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Arcos Dorados Stock Down 0.1 %
Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 535,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,299. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.
Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $985.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.61 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
