Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Drops By 23.6%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 0.1 %

Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 535,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,299. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $985.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.61 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 4.5% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 50,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $241,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

About Arcos Dorados

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.