Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Decreases By 33.8%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,880,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 54,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

NYSE BBD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,338,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,087,134. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

