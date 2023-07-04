Short Interest in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Expands By 36.8%

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilander Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bilander Acquisition by 1,457.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 548,617 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bilander Acquisition by 79.4% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 79,367 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Bilander Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Bilander Acquisition by 36.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 248,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Bilander Acquisition by 18.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 792,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 123,093 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilander Acquisition alerts:

Bilander Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TWCB stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Bilander Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Bilander Acquisition Company Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilander Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilander Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.