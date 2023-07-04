Short Interest in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Drops By 28.6%

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAIU. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cascadia Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Cascadia Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.92 during trading on Tuesday. 17 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. Cascadia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on sourcing business combination opportunities in industry sectors, including advanced technologies comprising robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence.

