Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Declines By 31.7%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the May 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHNR remained flat at $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

