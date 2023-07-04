Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Decreases By 23.5%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY remained flat at $22.31 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

CBGPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,200 ($15.23) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.23) to GBX 1,150 ($14.60) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,110.00.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

