Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Declines By 27.0%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 448,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,092.0 days.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of CGEAF remained flat at $50.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGEAF shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

