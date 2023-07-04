Short Interest in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Decreases By 24.3%

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,600 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 489,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.
