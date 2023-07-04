Short Interest in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Decreases By 24.3%

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,600 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 489,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

