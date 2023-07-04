Short Interest in Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Grows By 42.9%

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.57. 97 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.32. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a twelve month low of $108.08 and a twelve month high of $209.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

About Dassault Aviation société anonyme

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

