Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Increases By 60.0%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Shares of ECVT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.56. 370,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,252. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $152,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,731,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,757,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 90,583 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 1st quarter worth $982,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CL King raised their target price on Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

About Ecovyst

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.