Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Declines By 35.9%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,220,000 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 51,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,930 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,051,000 after purchasing an additional 544,018 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.32. 975,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,087. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

