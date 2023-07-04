Short Interest in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Declines By 20.6%

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after acquiring an additional 179,654 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.0 %

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.87. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

