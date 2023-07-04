Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Increases By 28.5%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. 2,272,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,201. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.