Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Increases By 28.5%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. 2,272,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,201. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.