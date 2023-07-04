Short Interest in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Drops By 35.8%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,221,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,343,000 after buying an additional 524,892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 47,615 shares during the period.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NFTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.01.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.