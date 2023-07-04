Short Interest in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Declines By 28.3%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

FAD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.54. 1,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $88.65 and a one year high of $106.74. The company has a market cap of $179.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.61.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

