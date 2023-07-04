Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Rises By 34.3%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Gamida Cell

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of GMDA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 540,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,479. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $197.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GMDA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

