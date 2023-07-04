Short Interest in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Drops By 39.4%

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
GTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.
In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $822,974.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $545,029,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,860. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.54.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
