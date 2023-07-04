Short Interest in Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Declines By 37.5%

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Genfit Price Performance
GNFTF remained flat at $3.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $4.39.
About Genfit
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genfit
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.