Short Interest in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Grows By 50.0%

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 464.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

GSRM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. 517,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

