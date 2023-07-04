Short Interest in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Declines By 22.9%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 279,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 163.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IKNA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of IKNA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,429. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $231.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.84. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

