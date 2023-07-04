Short Interest in immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Declines By 23.5%

immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

immatics biotechnologies Stock Performance

immatics biotechnologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,582. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76. immatics biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On immatics biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in immatics biotechnologies by 3,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 754,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 732,354 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in immatics biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in immatics biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in immatics biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

