Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Expands By 30.4%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

KWHIY traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. 1,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter engines and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

