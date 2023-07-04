Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Increases By 31.0%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kering Trading Down 0.3 %

Kering stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.18. 123,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79. Kering has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Kering Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kering Company Profile

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $654.29.

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, and Qeelin brands.

