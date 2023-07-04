Short Interest in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Grows By 35.4%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of Mativ stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. Mativ has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $28.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $852.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.30 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mativ will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -941.12%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

