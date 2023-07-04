Short Interest in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Expands By 51.7%

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,700 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 231,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 141,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 343,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 61,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MSB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.38. 7,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,500. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Several research analysts have commented on MSB shares. TheStreet downgraded Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

