Short Interest in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Decreases By 24.1%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $99.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,443. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

