Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Drops By 21.2%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.3 days.
Nitori Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NCLTF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.92. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 573. Nitori has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $143.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.12.
Nitori Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nitori
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.