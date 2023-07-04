Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Drops By 21.2%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.3 days.

Nitori Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NCLTF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.92. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 573. Nitori has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $143.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.12.

Get Nitori alerts:

Nitori Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. retails furniture and interior products in Japan. The company engages in the leasing of real estate; advertising; logistics; other services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.