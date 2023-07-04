Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Decreases By 25.0%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Old Point Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPOF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPOF traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. 3,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

See Also

