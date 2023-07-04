Short Interest in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Increases By 42.7%

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 792,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 395,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Shares of RS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.16. 134,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,799. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $274.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

