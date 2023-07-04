Short Interest in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Increases By 42.7%

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 792,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 395,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum
In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance
Shares of RS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.16. 134,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,799. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $274.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.33%.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance Steel & Aluminum
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.