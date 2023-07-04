Short Interest in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Declines By 23.0%

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Reservoir Media by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,043,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 123,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

RSVR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. 6,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The company has a market cap of $382.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $7.91.

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.93 million. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reservoir Media will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

