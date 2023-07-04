Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Expands By 46.4%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.1 days.
Safran Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Safran stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.46. 1,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378. Safran has a 52-week low of $87.07 and a 52-week high of $161.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.57.
About Safran
