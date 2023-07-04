Short Interest in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expands By 38.5%

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 22.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Sientra Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. 255,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,385. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.82. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 1,078.78% and a negative net margin of 74.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sientra will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Sientra

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIEN shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Sientra from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Sientra by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Stories

