Short Interest in Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Grows By 52.1%

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the May 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:SPRX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. 22,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,333. Spear Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

