Siacoin Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $192.26 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,939.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00345782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.06 or 0.00905191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00543253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00063579 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00142836 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,450,885,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,428,693,303 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.