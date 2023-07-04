Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $194.65 million and $26.42 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,811.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.73 or 0.00343146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.50 or 0.00887655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00541184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00063678 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00145496 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,451,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,429,597,643 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

