Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 417,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,580.0 days.
Signify Price Performance
Shares of SFFYF remained flat at $27.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. Signify has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $40.85.
About Signify
