Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 417,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,580.0 days.

Signify Price Performance

Shares of SFFYF remained flat at $27.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. Signify has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

