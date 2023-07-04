SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $310.11 million and approximately $35.62 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014220 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,814.73 or 1.00054548 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002120 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,948,707 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,223,948,706.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25740229 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $49,698,792.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

