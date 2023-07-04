Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sintx Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:SINT opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Sintx Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 88.02% and a negative net margin of 481.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

Featured Stories

