Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sintx Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ:SINT opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Sintx Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.
Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 88.02% and a negative net margin of 481.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sintx Technologies
Sintx Technologies Company Profile
Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sintx Technologies
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.