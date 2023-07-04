SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 715,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 250.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CWYUF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

CWYUF traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 185 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.7 billion in assets and owns 34.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office space with 98.0% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

