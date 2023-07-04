SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.7 days.

SMC Stock Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS SMECF traded up $18.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $562.84. The stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 983. SMC has a one year low of $370.25 and a one year high of $600.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.02.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.