SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.7 days.
SMC Stock Up 3.5 %
OTCMKTS SMECF traded up $18.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $562.84. The stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 983. SMC has a one year low of $370.25 and a one year high of $600.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.02.
SMC Company Profile
