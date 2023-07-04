Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Snam Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Snam stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.49. 12,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Snam has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Snam Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.2126 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Snam’s previous dividend of $0.13. Snam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

