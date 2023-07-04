Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.80.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $177.05 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.33 and its 200 day moving average is $153.61. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $144,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,690.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $144,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,690.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $988,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,673 shares of company stock worth $107,165,591 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $311,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,432,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.