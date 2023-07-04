Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SONDW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03. Sonder has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 477,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

