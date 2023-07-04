Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Down 24.2% in June

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONN. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.70 price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

In other Sonnet BioTherapeutics news, CEO Pankaj Mohan acquired 371,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,732.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 429,855 shares of company stock worth $105,432. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $4.48.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186,112.34% and a negative net margin of 13,407.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

