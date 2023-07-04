S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Boosted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,127 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.2% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $194,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,146.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $396.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $405.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.10. The company has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

