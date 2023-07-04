Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCO remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Sparta Commercial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

