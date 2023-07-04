Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCO remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Sparta Commercial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.
About Sparta Commercial Services
