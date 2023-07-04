SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.2% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,239.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,305,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after buying an additional 42,010,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $100,880,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,573. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.79 and its 200 day moving average is $178.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

