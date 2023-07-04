SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,855. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

