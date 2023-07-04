Spring Capital Management LLC Has $5.98 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Spring Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up about 4.8% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

Insider Activity

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWW traded down $6.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $782.56. The company had a trading volume of 135,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.63 and a 12 month high of $795.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $699.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.21. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

