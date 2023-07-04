SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW) Short Interest Up 42.9% in June

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SpringBig Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBIGW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. SpringBig has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringBig

In related news, CFO Paul Sykes acquired 164,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $49,390.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,522.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SpringBig news, CFO Paul Sykes purchased 164,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $49,390.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,743 shares in the company, valued at $78,522.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Todd Harris purchased 658,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $197,563.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 728,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,550.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 920,498 shares of company stock valued at $275,549 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringBig

About SpringBig

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SpringBig stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringBig Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBIGW Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 362,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty programs, rewards and offers, marketing automation, and communication services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

